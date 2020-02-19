GUADALAJARA DE BUGA, Valle del Cauca — The Texas A&M women’s golf team climbed one spot on the final day to finish ninth at the IJGA Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday at the Guadalajara Country Club.
With teams playing just nine holes on the final day, the No. 37 Aggies moved ahead of No. 15 Arkansas into ninth with a three-round score of 16-over par 880 to the Razorbacks 17-over 881. Leading the charge was sophomore Brooke Tyree, who carded a birdie on the 16th hole and then eagled the par 5 18th hole.
The Aggies put four players in the tournament’s top 35 with junior Ava Schwienteck pacing the team in a tie for 23rd at 3-over (74-69-76=219). Tyree tied for 28th at 4-over (75-71-74=220), junior Amber Park tied for 30th at 5-over (72-76-73=221) and freshman Blanca Fernández García-Poggio tied for 34th at 6-over (72-74-76=222). Senior Courtney Dow tied for 47th at 10-over (76-74-74=226).
No. 41 Virginia scored the upset victory at 8-under par, followed by No. 18 LSU (-6), No. 5 South Carolina (-1), No. 2 Arizona State (+5), No. 8 Stanford (+7), No. 30 Florida State (+7), No. 25 Baylor (+9), Maryland (+12) and the Aggies. Rounding out the standings were California (+22), Michigan (+22), No. 36 Clemson (+30) and Tennessee (+35)
The Aggies:
Place
Team
R1
R2
R3
To Par
9th
Texas A&M
293
290
297
880
T23
Ava Schwienteck
74
69
76
219
T28
Brooke Tyree
75
71
74
220
T30
Amber Park
72
76
73
221
T34
Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio
72
74
76
222
T47
Courtney Dow
76
76
74
226
Next Up for the Aggies:
The Aggies return to action next week at the University of Houston’s Icon Invitational at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas Feb. 24-25.