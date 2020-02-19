GUADALAJARA DE BUGA, Valle del Cauca — The Texas A&M women’s golf team climbed one spot on the final day to finish ninth at the IJGA Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday at the Guadalajara Country Club.

With teams playing just nine holes on the final day, the No. 37 Aggies moved ahead of No. 15 Arkansas into ninth with a three-round score of 16-over par 880 to the Razorbacks 17-over 881. Leading the charge was sophomore Brooke Tyree, who carded a birdie on the 16th hole and then eagled the par 5 18th hole.

The Aggies put four players in the tournament’s top 35 with junior Ava Schwienteck pacing the team in a tie for 23rd at 3-over (74-69-76=219). Tyree tied for 28th at 4-over (75-71-74=220), junior Amber Park tied for 30th at 5-over (72-76-73=221) and freshman Blanca Fernández García-Poggio tied for 34th at 6-over (72-74-76=222). Senior Courtney Dow tied for 47th at 10-over (76-74-74=226).

No. 41 Virginia scored the upset victory at 8-under par, followed by No. 18 LSU (-6), No. 5 South Carolina (-1), No. 2 Arizona State (+5), No. 8 Stanford (+7), No. 30 Florida State (+7), No. 25 Baylor (+9), Maryland (+12) and the Aggies. Rounding out the standings were California (+22), Michigan (+22), No. 36 Clemson (+30) and Tennessee (+35)

The Aggies:

Place

Team

R1

R2

R3

To Par

9th

Texas A&M

293

290

297

880

T23

Ava Schwienteck

74

69

76

219

T28

Brooke Tyree

75

71

74

220

T30

Amber Park

72

76

73

221

T34

Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio

72

74

76

222

T47

Courtney Dow

76

76

74

226

Next Up for the Aggies:

The Aggies return to action next week at the University of Houston’s Icon Invitational at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas Feb. 24-25.