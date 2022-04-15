Aggie golf standout Sam Bennett coming back for a fifth year; Bennett named semifinalist for Ben Hogan Award

He has helped Texas A&M to three team tournament titles this season and has recorded five top-3 finishes.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Ben Hogan Award presented by PNC Bank, the award committee, Friends of Golf and Golf Coaches Association of America announced Friday.

Bennett, who is the No. 1 ranked player in the Golfstat rankings and No. 2 in the PGA Tour University rankings, holds a 69.48 stroke average, which ranks tied for second in the Southeastern Conference. Earlier in the spring, he won his fourth-career individual title after shooting 18-under, the second-lowest score in school history, at the Louisiana Classics.

He has helped Texas A&M to three team tournament titles this season and has recorded five top-3 finishes. The senior announced Friday that he would return to Aggieland for the 2022-23 season, using his extra year of eligibility.

The Ben Hogan Award presented by PNC Bank annually awards the top men’s NCAA Division I, II or III, NAIA or NJCAA college golfer based on all collegiate, amateur and professional events over the previous 12 months. Three of the top six players in the Official World Golf Ranking—No. 3 Jon Rahm (2015, 2016), No. 4 Viktor Hovland (2019) and No. 6 Patrick Cantlay (2012)—are past recipients of the honor, while No. 2 Collin Morikawa (2018, 2019) was a two-time finalist.