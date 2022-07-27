Aggie golf standout Sam Bennett ranked #3 in the preseason PGA Tour University Velocity Global Rankings

He posted seven top-10 finishes with one victory last season.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett debuted at No. 3 in the Preseason PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Rankings, the PGA TOUR announced Wednesday.

Bennett spent 12 weeks atop the Velocity Global Ranking in 2021-22 before announcing that he was returning to Texas A&M for a fifth year. He posted seven top-10 finishes with one victory last season, and he represented PGA TOUR University at the DP World Tour’s Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic in January.

This summer, he tied for 49th at the U.S. Open and was the second-highest finishing amateur and just one of four to make the cut, and also competed for Team USA at the Arnold Palmer Cup.

In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events.