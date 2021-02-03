Aggie Golf Stands in Second Place After Cabo Collegiate First Round

Leading the way for the Aggies was senior Walker Lee, who turned in a 1-over 73 and was tied for 8th

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s golf team stands in second place against a stacked field at the Cabo Collegiate after a solid first round on Monday at the windswept TPC San Antonio Oaks Course.

Top-ranked Oklahoma took the first-round lead with a 1-under par 287, followed by the Aggies (+9), Texas (+10), Florida State (+10), Oklahoma State (+11), Baylor (+12), Arizona State (+13), Arkansas (+13), California (+14) and Arizona (+17) to round out the top 10 in the standings.

Leading the way for the Aggies was senior Walker Lee, who turned in a 1-over 73 and was tied for 8th. Lee started the day 3-over after four holes, but was bogey-free over his final 14 holes with a pair of birdies.



Right behind were senior Dan Erickson and junior Sam Bennett, who both posted 2-over 74s and were tied for 14th. The final Aggie scorer was sophomore William Paysse with a 4-over 76 (t33rd). Freshman Daniel Rodrigues carded a 6-over 78 and was tied for 49th.

The Aggies return to action at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and will be paired with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 10 Texas and No. 15 Florida State in the second round. The tournament is open to the public, but all spectators must stay on the cart path.

