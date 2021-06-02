Aggie Great Doxakis Named Low-A East Pitcher of the Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston RiverDogs starting pitcher John Doxakis has been named the Low-A East Pitcher of the Month for May, Minor League Baseball announced on Wednesday afternoon. The southpaw earned the honor by allowing just two runs in five starts to open the season.

Doxakis was also recognized as the Low-A East Pitcher of the Week for his efforts during the opening series of the year May 4-9. During his 22.0 innings of work in May, Doxakis compiled a 3-0 record and 0.82 earned run average. The 22-year old struck out 33 batters while walking only three and limited the opposition to a .096 batting average. Doxakis has recorded at least five strikeouts in every appearance this season and seven or more in three games.