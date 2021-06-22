Aggie Great Linda Cornelius Passes Away

Cornelius also received the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (T.A.A.F.) Presidents Award in 1991, 1993 and 2010

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Linda Cornelius, the first Texas A&M female student-athlete inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame, passed away after a battle with cancer. She most recently served as the Bryan Parks & Recreation and Facilities Director and was a member of the Texas A&M Lettermen’s Association Board of Directors as well.

Cornelius, a 1979 Texas A&M graduate, was a four-year letter winner and was the first female track and field All-American, earning All-America honors every year in the pentathlon. She earned a place on the 1980 U.S. Olympic Team but the United States would boycott the Moscow Olympic Games. In 1985, she became the first female inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame.