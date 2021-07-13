x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher named to Dodd Trophy preseason watch list

The Dodd Trophy, college football's most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron.
Credit: Craig Bisacre
COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 10, 2020 - Head Coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the Florida Gators and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. today released the preseason watch list for the 2021 Dodd Trophy presented by PNC. This year's list includes 17 of the nation's top college football coaches representing all Power Five conferences, as well as the AAC, Sun Belt and an independent.

Managed by Peach Bowl, Inc., The Dodd Trophy, college football's most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd's coaching philosophy.

The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., taking into consideration each program's graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2021 season and Academic Progress Rate (APR). Coaches in the first year with their current team are ineligible to receive The Dodd Trophy.

"The Dodd Trophy is the most coveted coach of the year award because it looks beyond just the results on the field and measures the overall impact these coaches have had on their players, universities and communities. This was never more pivotal than last season," said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. "Each of these coaches showed unwavering commitment to the award's three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, despite all of the obstacles and challenges they had to overcome this past year in the face of the pandemic."

The 2021 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List presented by PNC: 

Coach    School    Conference

Tom Allen    Indiana    Big Ten

Mack Brown    North Carolina    ACC

Matt Campbell    Iowa State    Big 12

Jamey Chadwell    Coastal Carolina    Sun Belt

Paul Chryst    Wisconsin    Big Ten

Ryan Day    Ohio State    Big Ten

Kirk Ferentz    Iowa    Big Ten

Luke Fickell    Cincinnati    AAC

Jimbo Fisher    Texas A&M    SEC

James Franklin    Penn State    Big Ten

Brian Kelly    Notre Dame    Independent

Jimmy Lake    Washington    Pac-12

Dan Mullen    Florida    SEC

Lincoln Riley    Oklahoma    Big 12

Nick Saban    Alabama    SEC

Kirby Smart    Georgia    SEC

Dabo Swinney    Clemson    ACC 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 