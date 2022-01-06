Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher to be featured during national title game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Football will take center stage Monday evening as Film Room with Jimbo Fisher will air on ESPN2 on January 10 at 7 p.m. (CT) to provide insight and analysis of the 2021 National Championship game.
"This rematch between two great programs has a chance to be one of the most exciting national championship games," Fisher said. "As a coaching staff, we look forward to breaking down the game in the film room for ESPN."
Fan-favorite Film Room returns to the MegaCast with a new twist this year as Fisher and Texas A&M's coaching staff will offer live commentary alongside ESPN's Dusty Dvoracek from inside the Bright Football Complex. Fisher is one of four active coaches to have won the national championship and became the first Saban assistant to defeat their former boss as the Aggies defeated top-ranked Alabama.