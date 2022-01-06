Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher to be featured during national title game

Texas A&M Football will take center stage Monday evening as Film Room with Jimbo Fisher will air on ESPN2.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Football will take center stage Monday evening as Film Room with Jimbo Fisher will air on ESPN2 on January 10 at 7 p.m. (CT) to provide insight and analysis of the 2021 National Championship game.

"This rematch between two great programs has a chance to be one of the most exciting national championship games," Fisher said. "As a coaching staff, we look forward to breaking down the game in the film room for ESPN."