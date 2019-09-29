COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The scorching hot No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies hit the road to play the LSU Tigers Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. The Maroon & White ride into Baton Rouge on a four-match win streak in which they have outscored opponents 18-1.

The match is streamed on SEC Network+. The match airs on 97.3 FM KAGC in the Brazos Valley. Fans may listen to every match worldwide, on RadioAggieland.com, the Radio Aggieland app and 12thMan.com/live.

The Aggies enter play 8-1-2 overall and they share the SEC Western Division lead with Arkansas and Auburn at 2-0-0.

Jimena Lopez leads the nation with 11 assists and ranks fourth in the country with 23 points. Her tally includes an A&M record-tying four assists in the Aggies’ 6-1 victory against Kentucky and three helps in a 4-0 rout of Abilene Christian.

Ally Watt leads the team with seven goals and she has added six assists. The Colorado Springs native has moved into seventh place on Texas A&M’s career goals list with 40.

LSU is off to a 2-6-2 start under new skipper Debbie Hensley. The Tigers are 0-1-1 in SEC play with a 3-0 loss to Florida and a 1-1 draw at Georgia. The Bayou Bengals own 1-0 wins against Navy and McNeese State and a 2-2 draw versus Samford. They have suffered non-conference losses against SMU (1-0), No. 1 North Carolina (1-0), No. 12 Duke (6-0), Arizona State (1-0) and James Madison (1-0).

The Tigers have struggled to find offense early on, scoring just five goals in 10 matches with two goals against Samford and suffering six shutouts. Marlena Cultura leads the team with five points on one goal and three assists. Emma Grace Goldman has played 906 minutes in goal with a 1.49 goals-against average and two shutouts.

The Aggies are 8-0-1 all-time against the Tigers, including 7-0-0 since Texas A&M joined the SEC. All the meetings have come since 2009 with the first two matches coming in the NCAA Championship. In 2009, the Aggies and Tigers played to a 1-1 draw through two OT periods in the NCAA Championship second round in Baton Rouge with A&M advancing on a penalty kick shootout, 4-2. The squads met in College Station for the first round of the 2011 NCAA Championship with the Aggies notching a 4-0 victory.