Home Non-Conference TV and Tip Times Announced for Aggie Men's Basketball

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s basketball’s non-conference home games against Tarleton State, UTRGV and Wofford are slated to air nationally on SEC Network, it was announced Wednesday.

Texas A&M’s contest against Tarleton State tips at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. The Texans are under the direction of first-year head coach Billy Gillispie, who served as Texas A&M's head coach from 2004-07 and made three postseason (2 NCAA, 1 NIT) appearances, including a Sweet Sixteen berth in 2007.

On Dec. 6, Texas A&M and UTRGV clash at 2 p.m., while the Aggies’ non-conference finale against Wofford on Dec. 21 begins at noon.

Texas A&M’s games against New Orleans on Nov. 29 and Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 15 will tip at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively, and air on SEC Network +.