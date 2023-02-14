Aggie men sit in first place at SEC Championships

A cuts in each of the relay events to kicked off competition at SEC Championships Tuesday night in Aggieland.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 11 Texas A&M swimming & diving team got out to a strong start at SEC Championships, earning a pair of diving medals and notching two NCAA A cuts in each of the relay events to kicked off competition at SEC Championships Tuesday night in Aggieland. The men currently sit in first place out of 10 teams with 229 points.

Four of the five A&M divers punched their ticket into the 1-meter finals with the fifth just missing the cut but adding top-10 points. Victor Povzner claimed his first gold medal and made his second career trip to the podium, putting up a score of 375.50 in the final. Rhett Hensley secured a spot on the podium with a third-place score of 343.60. Also earning points for the Maroon & White were Takuto Endo (342.45) in fourth and Allen Bottego in sixth (334.55), along with Kyle Sanchez notching ninth in prelims (296.45). This is the second consecutive season the Maroon & White have sent two divers to the podium on the 1-meter.

The divers racked up a total of 129 points on the 1-meter, marking it the most points in program history in a single event and the most points earned by any SEC diving squad in one event since the Aggies joined ahead of the 2013 Championships.

The 200 medley relay team of Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Baylor Nelson clocked a top-five, NCAA A-cut time of 1:23.24 in the 200 medley relay.

Swimming the fastest time of the season, the 800 free relay team of Kaloyan Bratanov, Nelson, Gogulski and Collin Fuchs clocked in at 6:15.38, notching another top-five, A-cut time.

Live results for the swimming portion of the meet can be found here and diving results can be found here. The meet will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Remaining Schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 200 Free Relay, 500 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, Women's 1-Meter

Thursday, Feb. 16

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 400 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free, Men's 3-Meter

Friday, Feb. 17

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.

Finals – 5:30 p.m. – 200 Fly, 100 Back, 100 Breast, Women's Platform, 400 Medley Relay

Saturday, Feb. 18

Prelims – 9:30 a.m.