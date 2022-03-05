Aggie men's basketball closes regular season with win over Mississippi State

After going 9-9 in SEC play, A&M will be the 8-seed at the SEC Tournament. The Aggies open play against Florida on Thursday from Tampa Bay.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — First Round

Wednesday, March 9

Second Round

Thursday, March 10

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 11

Semifinals

Saturday, March 12

Championship

Sunday, March 13

9 Florida

Game 3 –12:00 pm ET

SEC Network

8 Texas A&M

Game 6 – TBD*

SEC Network

6 Alabama

Game 4 – TBD*

SEC Network

5 LSU

10 Mississippi State

Game 5 –6:00 p.m ET

SEC Network

7 South Carolina

Game 7 –12:00 pm ET

ESPN

1 Auburn

Game 10 – TBD*

SEC Network

3 Kentucky

Game 8 – TBD*

ESPN

4 Arkansas

Game 9 –6:00 p.m ET

SEC Network

2 Tennessee 14 Georgia

Game 2 – TBD*

SEC Network

11 Vanderbilt

13 Ole Miss

Game 1 –6:00 p.m ET

SEC Network

12 Missouri

Game 11 – 1:00 pm ET

ESPN

Game 12 – TBD*

ESPN

CHAMPIONSHIP

1:00 pm ET

ESPN

The winner of the 13-game SEC Men’s Basketball

Tournament receives the league’s automatic bid to

the NCAA Tournament. The tournament seeds are

determined by the 18-game conference schedule

during the regular season. Teams are seeded 1-14

based on their regular season conference finish.

Atlanta served as host of the inaugural SEC

Tournament played following the 1932-33 season

and did so again after the 1933-34 season. The

event was held every year through 1952, with the

exception of 1935. After a 26-year layoff (1953-78),

the tournament was renewed in 1979. The 2020

tournament will be the 61st in league history and the

42nd since the renewal.

The event has helped set the stage for SEC teams

in the NCAA Tournament, as 27 of the tournament

champions since the tournament resumed in 1979

have advanced to at least the Sweet 16. Twenty of

those teams have gone on to the Elite Eight, 12 to

the Final Four and three have been crowned national

champion. Six of the last 15 SEC Tournament

champions have advanced to the Final Four with three

of those teams winning a national championship. The

SEC Tournament Champion has failed to win at least

one NCAA Tournament game only four times.

Kentucky leads the league with 31 SEC Tournament

titles. Alabama is second with seven, while Tennessee

and Florida are tied for third with four. Mississippi

State has three championship trophies while Auburn,

Georgia, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt have two. Arkansas,

LSU and former league member Georgia Tech have

each won one SEC Tournament championship.

Future SEC Tournament Dates

March 8-12, 2023 March 13-17, 2030

March 13-17, 2024 *March 12-16, 2031

March 12-16, 2025 *March 10-14, 2032

March 11-15, 2026 *March 9-13, 2033

March 10-14, 2027 *March 8-12, 2034

March 8-12, 2028 *March 7-11, 2035

March 7-11, 2029

*option to extend current agreement to 2035

SEC Tournament Tie-Breaker Procedures

Teams will be seeded No. 1 through No. 14 in the

SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket based upon

the final regular season Conference standings. Teams

that finished No. 1 through No. 4 in the final regular

season standings shall receive first- and second-round

byes and teams that finish No. 5 through No. 10 will

receive first-round byes in the SEC Men’s Basketball

Tournament.

1. Two-Team Tie: The following procedure will be

used in the following order until the tie is broken:

A) Won-lost results of head-to-head competition

between the two teams.

B) Won-lost record of the two teams versus the No.

1 seed (and proceeding through the No. 14

seed, if necessary).

C) Coin flip by the Commissioner.

2. Three-Team Tie (or more): When three or

more teams are tied, the following procedure will be

used in the following order until the tie is broken. If

two teams remain tied after a tiebreaker provision, the

two-team tiebreaker formula will be used.

A) Best winning percentage of games played

among the tied teams (Example: Team A is 3-1,

Team B is 2-2 and Team C is 1-3 – Team A

would be seeded highest, Team B second-highest and Team C lowest of the three).

B) Best winning percentage of the tied teams versus

the No. 1 seed (and proceeding through the No.

14 seed, if necessary).

C) If two teams remain, coin flip by the

Commissioner.

D) If three or more teams remain, draw by the

Commissioner.

For the purpose of seeding, if an institution is precluded from

participating in the tournament, such institution will automatically

be seeded last. The No. 11 seed will then receive a bye. However,

for the purpose of breaking ties, that team will remain where it

finished in the regular-season standings BEFORE being seeded