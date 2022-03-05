Aggie men's basketball closes regular season with win over Mississippi State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — First Round
Wednesday, March 9
Second Round
Thursday, March 10
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 11
Semifinals
Saturday, March 12
Championship
Sunday, March 13
9 Florida
Game 3 –12:00 pm ET
SEC Network
8 Texas A&M
Game 6 – TBD*
SEC Network
6 Alabama
Game 4 – TBD*
SEC Network
5 LSU
10 Mississippi State
Game 5 –6:00 p.m ET
SEC Network
7 South Carolina
Game 7 –12:00 pm ET
ESPN
1 Auburn
Game 10 – TBD*
SEC Network
3 Kentucky
Game 8 – TBD*
ESPN
4 Arkansas
Game 9 –6:00 p.m ET
SEC Network
2 Tennessee 14 Georgia
Game 2 – TBD*
SEC Network
11 Vanderbilt
13 Ole Miss
Game 1 –6:00 p.m ET
SEC Network
12 Missouri
Game 11 – 1:00 pm ET
ESPN
Game 12 – TBD*
ESPN
CHAMPIONSHIP
1:00 pm ET
ESPN
The winner of the 13-game SEC Men’s Basketball
Tournament receives the league’s automatic bid to
the NCAA Tournament. The tournament seeds are
determined by the 18-game conference schedule
during the regular season. Teams are seeded 1-14
based on their regular season conference finish.
Atlanta served as host of the inaugural SEC
Tournament played following the 1932-33 season
and did so again after the 1933-34 season. The
event was held every year through 1952, with the
exception of 1935. After a 26-year layoff (1953-78),
the tournament was renewed in 1979. The 2020
tournament will be the 61st in league history and the
42nd since the renewal.
The event has helped set the stage for SEC teams
in the NCAA Tournament, as 27 of the tournament
champions since the tournament resumed in 1979
have advanced to at least the Sweet 16. Twenty of
those teams have gone on to the Elite Eight, 12 to
the Final Four and three have been crowned national
champion. Six of the last 15 SEC Tournament
champions have advanced to the Final Four with three
of those teams winning a national championship. The
SEC Tournament Champion has failed to win at least
one NCAA Tournament game only four times.
Kentucky leads the league with 31 SEC Tournament
titles. Alabama is second with seven, while Tennessee
and Florida are tied for third with four. Mississippi
State has three championship trophies while Auburn,
Georgia, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt have two. Arkansas,
LSU and former league member Georgia Tech have
each won one SEC Tournament championship.
Future SEC Tournament Dates
March 8-12, 2023 March 13-17, 2030
March 13-17, 2024 *March 12-16, 2031
March 12-16, 2025 *March 10-14, 2032
March 11-15, 2026 *March 9-13, 2033
March 10-14, 2027 *March 8-12, 2034
March 8-12, 2028 *March 7-11, 2035
March 7-11, 2029
*option to extend current agreement to 2035
SEC Tournament Tie-Breaker Procedures
Teams will be seeded No. 1 through No. 14 in the
SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket based upon
the final regular season Conference standings. Teams
that finished No. 1 through No. 4 in the final regular
season standings shall receive first- and second-round
byes and teams that finish No. 5 through No. 10 will
receive first-round byes in the SEC Men’s Basketball
Tournament.
1. Two-Team Tie: The following procedure will be
used in the following order until the tie is broken:
A) Won-lost results of head-to-head competition
between the two teams.
B) Won-lost record of the two teams versus the No.
1 seed (and proceeding through the No. 14
seed, if necessary).
C) Coin flip by the Commissioner.
2. Three-Team Tie (or more): When three or
more teams are tied, the following procedure will be
used in the following order until the tie is broken. If
two teams remain tied after a tiebreaker provision, the
two-team tiebreaker formula will be used.
A) Best winning percentage of games played
among the tied teams (Example: Team A is 3-1,
Team B is 2-2 and Team C is 1-3 – Team A
would be seeded highest, Team B second-highest and Team C lowest of the three).
B) Best winning percentage of the tied teams versus
the No. 1 seed (and proceeding through the No.
14 seed, if necessary).
C) If two teams remain, coin flip by the
Commissioner.
D) If three or more teams remain, draw by the
Commissioner.
For the purpose of seeding, if an institution is precluded from
participating in the tournament, such institution will automatically
be seeded last. The No. 11 seed will then receive a bye. However,
for the purpose of breaking ties, that team will remain where it
finished in the regular-season standings BEFORE being seeded
last.