COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men's basketball team will look to keep rolling as it closes out the week of play at South Carolina Saturday afternoon. The Aggies earned back-to-back wins in SEC play for the first time this season after topping Georgia, 73-56, Tuesday night. A&M used a big first half run and was able to build upon a double-digit halftime lead to secure the victory. South Carolina is coming off of an 85-73 loss at Tennessee on Wednesday night. The Gamecocks have not been able to put together consecutive victories in league play since starting its SEC slate with four straight wins.



Texas A&M Quick Hits

• TJ Starks led the Aggies with 19 points against Georgia, he has scored in double figures in six of the last seven games.

• Christian Mekowulu followed his first double-double as an Aggie with 15 points and a season-high 15 rebounds in the win over Georgia ... This is the first time this season an Aggie has recorded consecutive double-doubles.

• The Aggies limited themselves to single-digit turnovers for the third time this season, committing just seven mishaps in the win over Georgia.

• Wendell Mitchell led the Aggies with 20 points at Missouri, hitting the 20-point mark for the fifth time this year.

• Mitchell has come into his own in SEC play, leading the Aggies with 14.4 ppg and 19 steals (1.0 spg).

• Josh Nebo recorded his third double-double of the season, second in the last three games he has played, after finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds at Ole Miss.

• Nebo's 52 blocks on the year are more than double any other Aggie's total and good for second in the SEC (2.5).

• A&M's win over Georgia marked the first time this year it has won consecutive SEC games.



Series Info

• Saturday will be the eighth all-time meeting between the Aggies & Gamecocks on the hardwood, as A&M leads the all-time series, 4-3.

• This will be the Aggies' fourth trip to Colonial Life Arena as they look to even the series record in Columbia and pick up their first road win in the series since 2015.

• Last season, A&M snapped a two game skid in the series with commanding 80-63 win at Reed Arena ... Admon Gilder led the Aggies with 15 points, while TJ Starks chipped in nine points in the victory.

• USC head coach Frank Martin is no stranger to the Aggies after facing the A&M seven times while head coach at Kansas State (2007-12) ... Martin is 8-6 all-time vs. Texas A&M.

• Aggie coach Billy Kennedy is 4-3 against the Gamecocks, having only faced South Carolina in SEC play.



Double Up

• Graduate student Christian Mekowulu made it back-to-back double-doubles in the Georgia and Missouri games. This is the first time an Aggie has had a double-double consecutive games this season.

• Mekwolulu put up 15 points and brought down 10 rebounds to help the Aggies knock off Missouri before grabbing a season-high 15 rebounds and adding 15 points in the win over Georgia.

• Mekwolulu is one of three Aggies to record a double-double this season (Flagg, 3; Nebo, 3).



Clean Play

• The Aggies committed single-digit turnovers for the third time this season as they finished the Georgia game with just seven mishaps.

• A&M had just three turnovers in the win at Alabama, marking the fewest the Aggies have committed in a single game in the Billy Kennedy era. The previous low was four in 2017-18 and 2016-17.

• The last time A&M had five-or-fewer turnovers in a game was against Missouri in 2018 when the team committed just four.