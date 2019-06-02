COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Press Release



The Texas A&M men's basketball team will look to bounce back on the road after a hard fought battle with No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday. The Aggies saw five players score in double figures and were able to get within two nearing the midway point in the second half, but the Vols controlled the game late and closed it out. Ole Miss is also looking to get back on track after falling to Mississippi State 81-75 on Saturday. The Rebels have dropped five of their last six after opening conference play with three straight wins.



Texas A&M Quick Hits

• Wendell Mitchell had another strong second half after getting out to a slow start against Tennessee, as he put up all 18 of his points in the second period to lead the Aggies.

• Josh Nebo made his first start as an Aggie against Tennessee and put up 10 points in the battle, reaching double figures in the category for the seventh time this season.

• Nebo's 50 blocks on the year are more than double any other Aggie's total and good for second in the SEC (2.5), tenth in the nation.

• The Aggies knocked down a season-best 12 threes against Tennessee, as Brandon Mahan went 4-4 from range and Mitchell also added four.

• TJ Starks followed up his 21-point performance against LSU matching a season high with eight assists against Tennessee, he also added 10 points to reach double figures for the 16th time this season.

• Savion Flagg has led the Aggies in rebounding in 9 of the last 11 games after grabbing six against Tennessee.

• Five Aggies scored in double figures against Tennessee, marking just the third time this season that has happened.



Series Info

• Wednesday will be just the ninth meeting between the Aggies and Rebels on the hardwood ... A&M owns a 6-2 lead in the all-time series between the schools and has won each of the last three meetings.

• The Aggies are 2-1 all-time against Ole Miss inside The Pavilion.

• Last year, Texas A&M made it three straight wins against the Rebels, earning a 71-69 victory in Reed Arena.

• During the Aggies' first season in the SEC in 2013, the two schools split a pair of meetings with each team winning on its home court ... On Feb. 13, the Aggies earned a 69-67 victory over the Rebels at Reed Arena ... A&M was led by a 37-point performance by Elston Turner ... Later in the year on Feb. 27, the Rebels evened the score with a 82-73 win in Oxford.

• The first meeting between the schools came on Dec. 30, 1972, in Oklahoma City during the All-College Classic ... The Aggies prevailed with a 100-83 win, it's largest margin of victory in the series.



Hot Week For Mitchell

• Junior JUCO transfer Wendell Mitchell averaged 23.5 points and 4.0 steals, shooting 73.3-percent from beyond the arc through two games, after entering the week of Jan. 20 averaging 10.1 points, shooting 32-percent from three.

• Mitchell went off for 25 points at Florida, draining seven threes on nine attempts in the game. He scored 17 of his total in the first half.

• He followed up the impressive performance with a 22-point game against Kansas State, all coming in the second half, to finish one point shy of outscoring the Wildcats on his own (23) in the period.