The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hosts the Ole Miss Rebels inside Reed Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Trends and Notables

The Aggies have won six-straight games and are off to their best start since the 2015-16 season with a 13-2 (2-0 SEC) ledger. Texas A&M leads the SEC in 3-point shooting at 38.7%, and in conference play only, A&M is the league’s leader in scoring offense at 83.5 points per game and field goal percentage at 53%.

Last Time Out

Five Aggies scored in double figures as A&M secured an 86-81 victory over Arkansas on Saturday. Quenton Jackson led the team with 16 points, and Henry Coleman III continued his torrid start to SEC play as the sophomore poured in 14 points and hauled in a team-high nine rebounds. Andre Gordon added 13 points and was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field. The Sidney, Ohio, native dished out a team-high four assists and blocked two shots. Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV helped fuel the offense with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Scouting the Aggies

Jackson tops the team in scoring at 13.5 per contest. Marcus Williams ranks second with 10.5 and is the team’s leading passer with 55 assists. Radford leads the team in rebounding at 5.6 per game and ranks fourth on the team in scoring at 8.5. Coleman III averages 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Scouting Ole Miss

Coming off an 82-72 win over Mississippi State on Saturday, Ole Miss makes its way to Aggieland with a 9-5 (1-1 SEC) record. The Rebels are led by Jarkel Joiner, who averages 13.6 points and 3.2 rebounds. Matthew Murrell, who scored 31 against the Bulldogs, ranks third at 9.5 points, while Nysier Brooks is the team’s leading rebounder at 8.5 and adds 9.1 points per contest. Ole Miss is under the direction of fourth-year head coach Kermit Davis, who was the head coach at Texas A&M during the 1990-91 season.

