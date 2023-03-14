Aggie men's golf claims back to back titles at Louisiana Classics

Texas A&M claimed the Louisiana Classics crown for the third time since 2018. The Maroon & White also won their fourth tournament of the season.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 15 Texas A&M men’s golf team claimed back-to-back titles at the Louisiana Classics stretching its lead to 11 strokes in Tuesday’s final round action.

The Aggies carded a three-round tally of 866 at the par-71, 6,898-yard Oakbourne Country Club to best runner-up Little Rock who leap-frogged Sam Houston on the day. LSU finished fourth, 27 strokes off the pace.

Texas A&M claimed the Louisiana Classics crown for the third time since 2018. The Maroon & White also won their fourth tournament of the season, adding to the Badger Invitational, the Blessings Collegiate Invitational and the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate.

The Aggies sandwiched runs of 287 around a 292 in cold and blustery conditions. Texas A&M’s first and third round scores were the lowest of tournament.

Jaime Montojo and Vishnu Sadagopan landed all-tournament recognition for finishing in the top 5. The pair tied for fourth place with a three-round tally of 217. Montojo shot a 70 Tuesday for the tournament’s lowest tally for the final day.

Playing as an individual, Phichaksn finished sixth with a 218. William Paysse was tied for ninth place at 220. Sam Bennett and Daniel Rodrigues tied for 12th and 15th place, respectively.

TEXAS A&M SCORES

t-4

Vishnu Sadagopan

72-74-71=217

t-4

Jaime Montojo

76-71-70=217

6

Phichaksn Maichon (i)

74-70-74=218

t-9

William Paysse

70-74-76=220

t-12

Sam Bennett

71-79-71=221

t-15

Daniel Rodrigues

74-73-75=222

TEAM SCORES

1

Texas A&M

287-292-287=866

2

Little Rock

296-291-290=877

3

Sam Houston

296-288-297=881

4

LSU

295-296-299=890

5

Louisiana

299-294-301=894

6

Texas State

299-299-304=902

7

UTSA

298-310-297=905

8

Illinois State

304-298-304=907

9

Michigan

295-312-300=907

10

New Orleans

295-313-300=908

11

SMU

307-304-299=910

12

New Mexico State

309-302-301=912

13

Denver

304-296-317=917

14

Louisiana Tech

319-304-299=922

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head coach Brian Kortan

On Tuesday’s round...