Aggie men's golf claims back to back titles at Louisiana Classics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 15 Texas A&M men’s golf team claimed back-to-back titles at the Louisiana Classics stretching its lead to 11 strokes in Tuesday’s final round action.
The Aggies carded a three-round tally of 866 at the par-71, 6,898-yard Oakbourne Country Club to best runner-up Little Rock who leap-frogged Sam Houston on the day. LSU finished fourth, 27 strokes off the pace.
Texas A&M claimed the Louisiana Classics crown for the third time since 2018. The Maroon & White also won their fourth tournament of the season, adding to the Badger Invitational, the Blessings Collegiate Invitational and the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate.
The Aggies sandwiched runs of 287 around a 292 in cold and blustery conditions. Texas A&M’s first and third round scores were the lowest of tournament.
Jaime Montojo and Vishnu Sadagopan landed all-tournament recognition for finishing in the top 5. The pair tied for fourth place with a three-round tally of 217. Montojo shot a 70 Tuesday for the tournament’s lowest tally for the final day.
Playing as an individual, Phichaksn finished sixth with a 218. William Paysse was tied for ninth place at 220. Sam Bennett and Daniel Rodrigues tied for 12th and 15th place, respectively.
Texas A&M is playing for their second consecutive Louisiana Classics title and their third since 2018. The Maroon &
For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men's golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
TEXAS A&M SCORES
t-4
Vishnu Sadagopan
72-74-71=217
t-4
Jaime Montojo
76-71-70=217
6
Phichaksn Maichon (i)
74-70-74=218
t-9
William Paysse
70-74-76=220
t-12
Sam Bennett
71-79-71=221
t-15
Daniel Rodrigues
74-73-75=222
TEAM SCORES
1
Texas A&M
287-292-287=866
2
Little Rock
296-291-290=877
3
Sam Houston
296-288-297=881
4
LSU
295-296-299=890
5
Louisiana
299-294-301=894
6
Texas State
299-299-304=902
7
UTSA
298-310-297=905
8
Illinois State
304-298-304=907
9
Michigan
295-312-300=907
10
New Orleans
295-313-300=908
11
SMU
307-304-299=910
12
New Mexico State
309-302-301=912
13
Denver
304-296-317=917
14
Louisiana Tech
319-304-299=922
TEXAS A&M QUOTES
Head coach Brian Kortan
On Tuesday’s round...
“It was just another scrappy round. The golf course played pretty difficult. The wind was blowing out of the north and chilly. I don’t think they put water on it for a while, so it was pretty backed out. The guys hung in there and put together a nice round – low round of the day. And we got to bring home a trophy, so that’s a good thing.”