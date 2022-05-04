Aggie men's golf earns #2 seed in Bryan Regional

“It is always exciting to host teams at your own golf course. I look forward to having all those teams here,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “It will be a great field that includes the defending national champions in Pepperdine. It will be a great test for our guys, so I am looking forward to it. Our guys are comfortable here. They enjoy playing in front of their family and friends, and they have been looking forward to this all year. It is the time of year that is exciting. ”



The 12th-ranked Aggies are making their 29th NCAA Regional appearance and 18th in the last 19 seasons. Traditions Club is hosting its third NCAA Regional and first since 2018. In the previous two regionals at Traditions, the Aggies advanced to the NCAA Championship, finishing second in 2010 and winning the 2018 edition.