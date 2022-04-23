Aggie men's golf falls in SEC Championship semifinals

Texas A&M returns to the course May 16-18 for the NCAA Bryan Regional held at Traditions Club.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 19 Texas A&M men’s golf team advanced to the Southeastern Conference match play semifinals with a 4-1 victory over No. 18 Tennessee, but fell to No. 16 Florida, 3.5-1.5, in the semifinals Saturday at Sea Island Golf Club.

“I thought the guys did a great job. They fought the entire day,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “I am proud of them for that. They are a competitive bunch, and they gave it all they had. We turned it on against Tennessee. They were up early, and we were down in every match after the first five holes. To come back and win that match with a few holes to spare was a great stretch of golf for our guys. We needed more of that this afternoon. It wasn’t that we didn’t play well, we just weren’t clean. We gave some holes away where it came back and got us. When you play in this conference with these kind of rosters, you really have to execute. Coach Matt Fast and I are incredibly proud of these guys. We got better this week, and I think it’ll make them hungry for what we have coming up this next month in terms of postseason. It was a great tournament, we just came up a few shots short. That is how match play is.”

Against the Volunteers, Walker Lee, William Paysse, and Daniel Rodrigues recorded victories while Phichaksn Maichon was 2-up over Spencer Cross with three holes remaining before the match was decided.

Lee registered a 5&3 win over Hunter Wolcott. The pair were all square after eight before Lee won five of the next seven holes. Paysse topped Jake Hall, 2&1. The Belton, Texas, native was 2-down after six holes but was able to win holes seven and eight to tie the match. He took his first lead on No. 11, before clinching the match with a par on No. 17.

Rodrigues defeated Tyler Johnson, 2&1. Rodrigues was trailing after 10 holes before evening the match with a birdie on No. 11. After the duo tied the next four holes, Rodrigues birdied Nos. 16 and 17 to win the point.

Versus the Gators, Maichon picked up a point for the Maroon & White, defeating Tyler Wilkes, 1-up. Rodrigues and Ricky Castillo were tied when the match was decided.

Texas A&M returns to the course May 16-18 for the NCAA Bryan Regional held at Traditions Club. The NCAA Selection Show is set for Wednesday, May 4 at 3 p.m. and will air on Golf Channel.

Texas A&M 4, Tennessee 1

William Paysse (TAMU) over Jake Hall (UT), 2&1

Walker Lee (TAMU) over Hunter Wolcott (UT), 5&3

Daniel Rodrigues (TAMU) over Tyler Johnson (UT), 2&1

Bryce Lewis (UT) over Sam Bennett (TAMU), 2&3

Phichaksn Maichon (TAMU) over Spencer Cross (UT), 2&3

Florida 3.5, Texas A&M 1.5

John Dubois (UF) over William Paysse (TAMU), 19 holes

Phichaksn Maichon (TAMU) over Tyler Wilkes (UF), 1-up

Fred Biondi (UF) over Walker Lee (TAMU), 4&3

Daniel Rodrigues (TAMU) tied Ricky Castillo (UF)