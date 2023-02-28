Aggie men's golf finishes in eighth place at Southern Highlands Collegiate

Texas A&M men’s golfer William Paysse fired three rounds of 69 to finish tied for third at the talent-laden Southern Highlands Collegiate with a 9-under, 217.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s golfer William Paysse fired three rounds of 69 to finish tied for third at the talent-laden Southern Highlands Collegiate with a 9-under, 217.

Paysse fired seven birdies on the day at the par-72, 7,510-yard Southern Highlands Golf to make a charge up the standings from sixth place. He was the only golfer to shoot in the 60s all three rounds.

The No. 15 Aggies finished the tournament in eighth place with 4-under, 860.

Florida’s Yuxin Lin won medalist honors with a 13-under, 203. Illinois climbed three spots on the final day to claim the tournament title.

Sam Bennett bookended his third round with birdies on 1, 2, 17 and 18 to register a 2-under, 70. He placed 28th at tournament, finishing par, 216.

Jamie Montojo carded a 72 on the day and tied for 35th with a 1-over, 217. Dallas Hankamer and Daniel Rodrigues shot 6-over, 222 for the tournament.

The Aggies return to action March 13-14 when the Maroon & White travel to Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette for the Louisiana Classics.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men's golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

TEXAS A&M SCORES

t-3 William Paysse 69-69-69=207 -9

t-28 Sam Bennett 75-71-70=216 E

t-35 Jaime Montojo 70-75-72=217 +1

t-54 Daniel Rodrigues 74-74-74=222 +6

t-54 Dallas Hankamer 74-75-73=222 +6

TEAM SCORES

1 Illinois 285-281-277=843 (-21)

2 Texas 283-277-285=845 (-19)

3 Pepperdine 278-286-282=846 (-12)

4 North Carolina 271-285-292=848 (-16)

5 Oklahoma 287-283-279=849 (-15)

t-6 Florida 283-288-283=854 (-10)

t-6 Georgia Tech 288-294-272=854 (-10)

8 Texas A&M 287-289-284=860 (-4)

9 Georgia 290-295-280=865 (+1)

10 UNLV 287-288-291=866 (+2)

11 TCU 286-293-288=867 (+3)

12 UCF 296-285-291=872 (+8)

t-13 New Mexico 286-300-287=873 (+9)

t-13 San Diego State 289-293-291=873 (+9)

15 SMU 290-294-298=882 (+18)

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head coach Brian Kortan

On the tournament...

“We played really good golf in stretches, but never maintained it. You have to play 18 holes. Other than Willie (Paysse) nobody really played solid for 18 holes on the golf course. When you’re playing this kind of field on a championship caliber venue, you have to play 18 holes. We need to play cleaner and score the ball better. It was good the guys to get that experience and see where we’re at so they can get to work and close the spring out strong.”

On William Paysse’s tournament...