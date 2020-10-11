Aggie Golfers Move Up Two Spots at Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate

The Aggies improved to 2-over for the tournament, while jumping Alabama and Missouri into 10th place on the team leaderboard.

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — The Texas A&M men’s golf team rose two spots in the team standings after posting an even-par second round at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate on Monday at the Old Overton Country Club.

The Aggies improved to 2-over for the tournament, while jumping Alabama and Missouri into 10th place on the team leaderboard. Vanderbilt grabbed the lead after the second round at 18-under followed by Georgia (-16), Auburn (-15), Tennessee (-9) and South Carolina (-7) to round out the top five.

Under par for the second straight day was junior Sam Bennett, who carded a second consecutive round of 1-under 69 and was tied for 18th on the player leaderboard. Senior Brandon Smith and sophomore William Paysse turned in even par rounds of 70, while senior Dan Erickson chipped in a 1-over 71. Freshman Daniel Rodrigues posted a 2-over 72.

The Aggies tee off from the 10th hole from 9:25 a.m. to 10:05 a.m. and the team will be paired with Alabama and Missouri.

