Aggie men's golf opens play at NCAA Championships on Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team opens competition at the 2022 NCAA Championships on Friday at the par-70, 7,289-yard Grayhawk Golf Club.

The championship features three rounds of stroke play Friday-Sunday with the top-15 teams and top-9 individuals advancing to a fourth round of stroke play on Monday. The field will be trimmed to eight and re-seeded based on stroke play results for match play which begins on Tuesday with quarterfinals and semifinals matches. The championship is slated for Wednesday.

The Maroon & White tee off at 2:47 p.m. CT and is paired with No. 11 Georgia Tech and No. 13 Stanford.

Aggie Lineup

Texas A&M’s lineup features Sam Bennett, Walker Lee, William Paysse, Daniel Rodrigues and Phichaksn Maichon.

Last Time Out

Texas A&M punched their ticket to Grayhawk after finishing third at the NCAA Bryan Regional at Traditions Club with a 4-under 860. Lee led the way for the Maroon & White as the Houston native placed fourth at 4-under. Lee shot a 1-under 71 in the final round of play to register his seventh top-10 finish of the season. Paysse tied for 12th at 1-under for his fourth top-15 finish this year. Daniel Rodrigues tied for 20th at 2-over after shooting a 2-under 70 in the final round. Sam Bennett tied for 29th at 4-over, and Phichaksn Maichon tied for 36th at 5-over

NCAA Championships History

The Aggies are competing in their 33rd NCAA Championship in program history and first since 2019. The Aggies won the 2009 national championship and have advanced to match play three times (2009, 2018 and 2019).

The Field