Aggie men's golf punches ticket to NCAA Championships thanks to third place finish at Bryan Regional

The Aggies are making their 33rd overall appearance at the NCAA Championships which will take place May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 12 Texas A&M men's golf team advanced to the NCAA Championships after finishing third at the NCAA Bryan Regional at Traditions Club with a 4-under 860.

Arizona won the regional title at 13-under as No. 6 Pepperdine finished second at 8-under. Georgia placed fourth at 1-under, and Kansas rounded out the top five at 3-over.

Walker Lee led the way for the Maroon & White as the Houston native placed fourth at 4-under. Lee shot a 1-under 71 in the final round of play to register his seventh top-10 finish of the season.

William Paysse tied for 12th at 1-under for his fourth top-15 finish this year. Daniel Rodrigues tied for 20th at 2-over after shooting a 2-under 70 in the final round. Sam Bennett tied for 29th at 4-over, and Phichaksn Maichon tied for 36th at 5-over.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Brian Kortan

On the team's performance in the tournament…

"I don't think we had our best stuff this week. I know we didn't. When Sam (Bennett) doesn't play well and for us to get through is a big deal and shows that these guys know what they are doing. They trust each other and get out there and play hard for each other. When you do that, you have the chance to accomplish some things."

On the depth of the team…

"Our depth is good. Phichaksn (Maichon) is a young guy, Daniel (Rodrigues) is only a sophomore and Michael Heidelbaugh, who is there if we need him is a young guy. Our depth is good, our leadership is great."

On looking ahead to the national championship…

"For lack of a better term, this was a qualifier where the top five teams qualify to go the national championship. Starting the week, we had to take that in. Now that this tournament is behind us, we can start thinking about Scottsdale and that is a good feeling."

Graduate Walker Lee

On not taking nationals for granted…

"My first two years we won regionals and we took it for granted and missed last year. Missing nationals was probably one of the worst feelings I have ever had in golf. We are not taking it for granted and we are looking forward to Arizona."

Sophomore Daniel Rodrigues

