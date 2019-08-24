COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s golf team was ranked No. 14 in the 2019 Bushnell Golfweek Preseason Coaches Poll, which was released Friday by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
“It’s always nice to be recognized by your peers, and I think these guys are deserving,” said Aggie head coach J.T. Higgins, who is entering his 19th season in Aggieland. “With that said, the ultimate goal is to be No. 1 in the final ranking and get fit for some rings, so if my math is correct we’ve got some work to do to move up 13 spots.
“We’ve got a strong group of returners. When you couple that with dedication, commitment, hard work and a little luck, and the sky is the limit this year.”
The Aggies return four of five regulars from last year’s lineup that won the NCAA Pullman Regional and advanced to the quarterfinals of match play at the NCAA Championships. Leading the returnees is sophomore Sam Bennett (Madisonville, Texas), who was named to the PING All-Central Region Team after logging a 71.85 stroke average and carding 18 par or under rounds in 2018-19.
Texas A&M opens the 2019-20 season at the Gopher Invitational at the University of Minnesota Sept. 8-9.
DI Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll 8/23/19
Rank
University (First Place Votes)
Points
NCAA Tournament Finish
1
Texas (9)
542
Runner-Up
2
Arizona State (5)
516
Missed Cut
3
Georgia Tech (2)
446
Missed Cut
4
Oklahoma State (3)
439
Semifinalist
5
Vanderbilt (1)
430
Semifinalist
6
Wake Forest
427
Quarterfinalist
7
Oklahoma
415
Quarterfinalist
8
Auburn
386
12
9
Stanford (2)
374
Champion
10
Pepperdine (1)
319
11
11
Southern California
313
14
12
Duke
305
Missed Cut
13
Georgia
267
Missed Cut
14
Texas A&M
244
Quarterfinalist
15
LSU
236
Missed Cut
16
California
234
10
17
Clemson
223
T-8
18
Texas Tech
183
DNQ
19
Illinois
147
Missed Cut
20
Baylor
115
Missed Cut
21
Alabama
112
DNQ
22
South Carolina
107
Missed Cut
23
North Carolina
100
Missed Cut
24
SMU
93
Quarterfinalist
25
Florida
73
DNQ
Others Receiving Votes: Arkansas, 63; Florida State, 59; Liberty, 47; Louisville, 41; Tennessee, 38; North Florida, 37; UCLA, 27; BYU, 21; TCU, 21; NC State, 17; Cincinnati, 13; Tennessee Tech, 13; Iowa State, 8; UNLV, 6; Fresno State, 4; Kansas, 2; Marquette, 2; Ohio State, 2; San Diego State, 2; Virginia, 2; Arkansas State, 1; Iowa, 1; Notre Dame, 1; Oregon, 1