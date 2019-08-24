COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s golf team was ranked No. 14 in the 2019 Bushnell Golfweek Preseason Coaches Poll, which was released Friday by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

“It’s always nice to be recognized by your peers, and I think these guys are deserving,” said Aggie head coach J.T. Higgins, who is entering his 19th season in Aggieland. “With that said, the ultimate goal is to be No. 1 in the final ranking and get fit for some rings, so if my math is correct we’ve got some work to do to move up 13 spots.

“We’ve got a strong group of returners. When you couple that with dedication, commitment, hard work and a little luck, and the sky is the limit this year.”

The Aggies return four of five regulars from last year’s lineup that won the NCAA Pullman Regional and advanced to the quarterfinals of match play at the NCAA Championships. Leading the returnees is sophomore Sam Bennett (Madisonville, Texas), who was named to the PING All-Central Region Team after logging a 71.85 stroke average and carding 18 par or under rounds in 2018-19.

Texas A&M opens the 2019-20 season at the Gopher Invitational at the University of Minnesota Sept. 8-9.

DI Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll 8/23/19

Rank

University (First Place Votes)

Points

NCAA Tournament Finish

1

Texas (9)

542

Runner-Up

2

Arizona State (5)

516

Missed Cut

3

Georgia Tech (2)

446

Missed Cut

4

Oklahoma State (3)

439

Semifinalist

5

Vanderbilt (1)

430

Semifinalist

6

Wake Forest

427

Quarterfinalist

7

Oklahoma

415

Quarterfinalist

8

Auburn

386

12

9

Stanford (2)

374

Champion

10

Pepperdine (1)

319

11

11

Southern California

313

14

12

Duke

305

Missed Cut

13

Georgia

267

Missed Cut

14

Texas A&M

244

Quarterfinalist

15

LSU

236

Missed Cut

16

California

234

10

17

Clemson

223

T-8

18

Texas Tech

183

DNQ

19

Illinois

147

Missed Cut

20

Baylor

115

Missed Cut

21

Alabama

112

DNQ

22

South Carolina

107

Missed Cut

23

North Carolina

100

Missed Cut

24

SMU

93

Quarterfinalist

25

Florida

73

DNQ

Others Receiving Votes: Arkansas, 63; Florida State, 59; Liberty, 47; Louisville, 41; Tennessee, 38; North Florida, 37; UCLA, 27; BYU, 21; TCU, 21; NC State, 17; Cincinnati, 13; Tennessee Tech, 13; Iowa State, 8; UNLV, 6; Fresno State, 4; Kansas, 2; Marquette, 2; Ohio State, 2; San Diego State, 2; Virginia, 2; Arkansas State, 1; Iowa, 1; Notre Dame, 1; Oregon, 1