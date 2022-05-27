Aggie men's golf shoots +20 in opening round of NCAA Championships

The Aggies shot a 20-over 300 and are tied with No. 10 Florida and Ohio State. No. 3 Vanderbilt leads the field at 2-over

The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team sits in a tie for 24th place after the first round of play on Friday at the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club.

The Aggies shot a 20-over 300 and are tied with No. 10 Florida and Ohio State. No. 3 Vanderbilt leads the field at 2-over as Oregon and No. 17 Auburn are tied for second at 5-over. Kansas and Arizona round out the top-five at 6-over.

“We just didn’t step up and play like we are capable of playing,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “The golf course was hard and you can see that in the scores. They didn’t give you anything out there. We had to work hard for it. We were out of position all day and when the golf course is firm and the greens were as fast as they were, you can’t play from out of position and that’s what we were doing all day. When you do that, you’re going to get punched in the mouth, and we took a couple blows to the mouth today.”

Phichaksn Maichon and Daniel Rodrigues led the way for the Maroon & White and are tied for 62nd at 4-over. William Paysse carded a 5-over 75 and is tied for 82nd while Sam Bennett (+7) and Walker Lee (+8) are tied for 121st and 131st, respectively

“I’ve got some guys that have played a lot of golf. They are pretty smart and will reevaluate and have a better idea of how to attack this course,” Kortan added. “For the most part, it’s execution. They know they have to execute at a high level. They will tell you they didn’t today. We made four birdies. By looking at the scores, you can tell this place really took its toll on the field today. We will rest up and come out fighting tomorrow. If we keep the ball in position, we can shoot a good score.”