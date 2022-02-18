Aggie men's golf sits in 10th place at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate

Bennett jumped up the leaderboard 26 positions, scoring a 4-under 68.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Three Texas A&M men’s golfers sit inside the top 25 after two rounds of play at the John A. Burns Intercollegiate held at the Ocean Course at Hokuala.

Daniel Rodrigues is tied for sixth at 6-under, while Sam Bennett and Evan Myers shot up the leaderboard and are tied for 18th and tied for 24th, respectively.

As a team, the Aggies are in 10th at even-par after carding a 2-under 286 on Friday. Arizona leads at 24-under, while New Mexico (-21), BYU (-11), Fresno State (-9) and Washington State (-5) round out the top five.

“I’m happy that Evan, Dallas (Hankamer) and Dani put together some nice rounds,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “As far as the team goes, Sam put up a better round on the board today. The bottom line is we have put up 45 birdies and an eagle this week and we are even-par. The problem we are having is we are making huge numbers out there and making big mistakes on the golf course. To compete and have a chance to win tournaments like we want to, that’s not who you can be. The guys are frustrated and pretty upset in their play. The important thing to think about is we need to get better and understand what’s going on and work to get things right. I think we are capable of shooting of a great score. I want to see the guys put up a great score and leave here with chins up and chest outs and head back home and get ready for the next one.”

Rodrigues registered a 1-under 71 and is 6-under for the tournament, five strokes behind Cal’s Aaron Du, who leads at 11-under. Rodrigues, competing as an individual, began the round on hole 12 and made the turn at 1-over. He registered back-to-back birdies on holes 1 and 2 to move to 1-under, before a bogey on No. 3 and a birdie on No. 4.

Bennett jumped up the leaderboard 26 positions, scoring a 4-under 68. The Madisonville, Texas, native was bogey-free and carded birdies Nos. 2, 6, 11 and 12.

Entering the round tied 72nd, Myers posted a 4-under 68 to move to 1-under for the tournament. Myers, who is competing as an individual, was 3-under on the front nine following an eagle on No. 2 and a birdie on No. 5. He moved to 4-under on the day with a birdie on No. 10. After a bogey on No. 15, he closed out the round with a birdie.

Walker Lee is tied for 24th at 1-under after shooting a 71 Friday. Phichaksn Maichon is tied for 26th at 1-over, while Michael Heidelbaugh and Dallas Hankamer are tied for 50th at 3-over. William Paysse is tied for 60th at 4-over.