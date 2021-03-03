Aggie men's golf sits in third place heading into final round of Cabo Collegiate tournament

At 10-over for tournament, Texas A&M stands four shots behind the leader, top-ranked Oklahoma (+6), and a stroke behind No. 15 Florida State (+9).

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s golf team goes into the final round of the Cabo Collegiate in third place and will be seeking a team title for the second consecutive week on Wednesday at the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course. The Aggies opened the spring with a victory at the Border Olympics in Laredo, Texas last week.

The Aggies fired a 1-over par 289 in the second round, which was the third-best round of the day. At 10-over for tournament, Texas A&M stands four shots behind the leader, top-ranked Oklahoma (+6), and a stroke behind No. 15 Florida State (+9). Rounding out the top 10 teams were Arizona State (+16), UTSA (+19), Texas (+20), Baylor (+22), Arkansas (+22), Oklahoma State (+22) and Texas Tech (+25).

Leading the way for the Aggies on Tuesday was junior Sam Bennett, who shot a 2-under 70 as he vaulted into a tie for second place in the individual standings. Bennett, from Madisonville, Texas, offset a pair of bogeys with four birdies and 12 pars to put himself in medalist contention, which comes with an exemption to the Valero Texas Open.

Also contributing counting scores for the Aggies were senior Dan Erickson, sophomore William Paysse and freshman Daniel Rodrigues, who all carded scores of 1-over 73. In the individual standings, Erickson and Walker Lee are tied for 13th at 3-over, Paysse is tied for 23rd at 5-over and Rodrigues is tied for 30th at 7-over.

The Aggies will be paired in the final group with Oklahoma, Florida State and Arizona State and tee off from the first hole at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Head Coach Brian Kortan said: