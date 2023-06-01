Aggie men's hoops set to host LSU Saturday night

The Aggies are 3-0 in SEC home openers under fourth-year head coach Buzz Williams.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s basketball team seeks a season-high fourth straight victory when the Aggies host the visiting LSU Tigers at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Reed Arena.

AGGIES LEAD NATION IN FREE THROWS ATTEMPTED/MADE

The Aggies rank No. 1 nationally in free throws attempted and made per game. Texas A&M has shot 16 more FTs than any other SEC team and 100+ more than seven SEC teams.

The Aggies average 19.4-26.5 FTM-FTA per game. Radford ranks No. 1 in the SEC in FTs made (65) and Taylor is right behind at No. 2 with 62.

Six Aggies are hitting at a 75% or higher clip from the free throw line. The Aggies’ two most-prolific free throw shooters - Radford and Taylor IV - are connecting on over 80.0%. As a team, Texas A&M is hitting 73.3% of its freebies (No. 3 in SEC).

Texas A&M has been to the line 25 or more times in 12 of 14 games and has hit 20 or more FTs six times.

TRENDS & STREAKS:

The Aggies are 3-0 in SEC home openers under fourth-year head coach Buzz Williams.

After opening the season with 20+ personal fouls in seven of eight games, the Aggies have had 20 or less in five of the past six. The Aggies have had fewer fouls than their opponents in the last six games.

Easily the Aggies’ most prolific shooter from deep, Wade Taylor IV has improved his 3-point % by nearly .10 from last year. Taylor is hitting 37.2% in 2022-23 after making 27.8% as a freshman.

The Aggies are 7-2 when Henry Coleman III produces double-digit points (5-0 when HCIII has 13 or more).

The Aggies are 3-0 in games when Tyrece Radford has more than one 3-pointer.

Junior transfer F Julius Marble is connecting on a team-high 59.3% of his FGA (min. of 10 FGA) and has made 50% or higher of his shots in 12-of-14 games.

The Aggies rank No. 7 in the SEC in bench points with an average of 25.2 points from non-starters per game. Manny Obaseki is the Aggies’ leader with 96 bench points. Obaseki, however, suffered a fractured pinkie on his right hand vs. UF (1/4) and is estimated be out for 4-6 weeks, according to head coach Buzz Williams.

FOLLOW THE ACTION:

The game will be televised by SEC Network with Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Daymeon Fishback (color) on the call.