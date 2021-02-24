Aggie men's swimming shines on Day 1 of SEC Championships

The Aggies will return to action Wednesday with prelims beginning at 9 a.m. and finals to follow at 5 p.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men's swimming team began SEC Championships Tuesday night with 200 medley and 800 free relay competition at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. The Aggies highlighted the night with two record-breaking trips to the podium.

The 200 medley relay team of junior Shaine Casas, senior Tanner Olson, sophomore Jace Brown and senior Mark Theall started championships of strong with a trip to the podium and new school record, clocking in at 1:23.28. Casas' time of 20.61 in the 50 back stands as the ninth fastest time in the history of the event.

Casas, Theall, junior Kaloyan Bratanov and junior Clayton Bobo made it back-to-back podium finishes for the Aggies, lowering the school record in the 800 free relay with a time of 6:11.63. The time stands as the second-fastest time in the nation this season and set a new Mizzou Aquatic Center record. Casas earned his second school record of the night, clocking in at 1:31.28 in the 200 free as the leadoff swimmer.

Top Finishers

200 Medley Relay – Shaine Casas, Tanner Olson, Jace Brown, Mark Theall - 1:23.28

800 Free Relay – Shaine Casas, Mark Theall, Kaloyan Bratanov, Clayton Bobo – 6:11.63*

*denotes first-place finish

Meet Details

Wednesday, February 24

9 a.m. Prelims - Watch | Results

5 p.m. Finals: 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 200 free relay - Watch | Results

Thursday, February 25

9 a.m. Prelims - Watch | Results

5 p.m. Finals: 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 400 medley relay - Watch | Results

Friday, February 26

9 a.m. Prelims - Watch | Results