Aggie product Aaliyah Wilson signs contract with Romanian professional team

The Aggie missed the first part of the WNBA season due to an injury, but has since appeared in four games for the Fever.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former Texas A&M women’s basketball All-American Aaliyah Wilson signed a contract with Romanian professional team ACS Sepsi-SIC on Tuesday.

The Sfântu Gheorghe based club has won five of the last six Romanian League titles and made an appearance in its first ever EuroCup Quarterfinals last season. Sepsi-SIC will participate in the 2021-22 EuroCup Qualifier Tournament, which takes place Sept. 20-24. If the team places in the top three of the qualifier tournament, it will be able to compete in the 2020-21 EuroCup regular season.

Wilson helped lead the Aggies to their first ever Southeastern Conference regular season championship during the 2020-21 season. She picked up an All-SEC Second Team nod and was voted and Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American.

After her stellar senior season, the Muskogee, Oklahoma, native became the third player in program history to be drafted in the first round of the WNBA Draft, going 11th to the Seattle Storm before being traded to the Indian Fever.