Aggie product Fred Kerley takes first place in the 100m

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In his final Wanda Diamond League meeting of the season, Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley won the 100m Friday night at King Baudouin Stadium.

Kerley ’19 stopped the clock at 9.94 to defeat the field by .03 seconds, his first career 100m victory in Diamond League action. The Nike professional became the first male in the Diamond League eleven-year history to win the 100m, 200m and 400m.

The Taylor, Texas, native led a trio of Americans to a 1-2-3 finish as Trayvon Bromell finished second (9.97) and Michael Norman placed third (9.98).

It is the second-consecutive victory Kerley has recorded in as many weeks. The speedster ran a wind-legal 200m personal best time of 19.79 to win in Paris on Aug. 28, just days after recording a wind-aided 200m time of 19.77 (w/3.2) to place second in Switzerland.

One of the most intriguing stories entering the summer, Kerley started making headlines in late April after winning the TRUFit Sprint Classic 100m with a time of 9.91. The time marked his first career sub-10 second clocking.

In mid-June, the 2019 400m World Champion surprised many announcing he would enter the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 100m and 200m. At the trials, Kerley earned his spot on Team USA, finishing third in the 100m (9.86) and fourth in the 200m (19.90). With his performance, he became the third male in world history to run a sub-10 second in the 100m, sub-20 second in the 200m and sub-44 second in the 400m in their career.