Aggie product Ryan Palmer shares the lead at the Byron Nelson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — McKINNEY, Texas (AP) - Ryan Palmer shot a 10-under 62 on Friday at the Byron Nelson for a share of the second-round lead with Sebastián Muñoz and 40-year-old tour rookie David Skinns. The 45-year-old Palmer hasn’t won an individual event since 2010 in Hawaii. Palmer lives in nearby Colleyville and is a member at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, where the tour returns in two weeks after the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Muñoz, a Colombian who lives in the Dallas area and went to college at North Texas, followed his opening 60 with a 69. Skinns shot 63. They were at 15 under at TPC Craig Ranch.
