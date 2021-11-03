Aggie Sam Bennett earns SEC men's golfer of the week

Bennett, from Madisonville, Texas, earned the top honor after winning the Cabo Collegiate last week at the TPC San Antonio.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s golf team swept the Southeastern Conference weekly honors with junior Sam Bennett being named Golfer of the Week and freshman Daniel Rodrigues taking the Freshman of the Week award, the league office announced Wednesday.

Bennett, from Madisonville, Texas, earned the top honor after winning the Cabo Collegiate last week at the TPC San Antonio, which also serves as the home of the annual Valero Texas Open. With the victory, Bennett received a PGA Tour exemption to compete at the Valero Texas Open, which will be contested March 29-April 4.



Bennett finished the Cabo at 5-under par with rounds of 74-70-67 to earn a one-stroke victory over Garett Reband of Oklahoma. Bennett’s final round of 5-under 67 was punctuated with a birdie on the 17th hole that provided the margin of victory. It was the first victory of Bennett’s collegiate career.

Rodrigues, from Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal, took freshman honors after providing counting scores in the second and third round of the Cabo Collegiate, including a 2-under 70 on the final day. For the tournament, Rodrigues tied for 29th with rounds of 79-73-70. Rodrigues excelled on the par 5s at the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course as he was five-under on the holes, which was fifth-best among the 88 players.

The strong play by Bennett and Rodrigues helped the Aggies place third at the Cabo Collegiate and tally head-to-head wins over nine teams ranked in the Golfstat.com top 20, including No. 1 Arizona, No. 8 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Texas.

