Aggie soccer announces spring schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M soccer team released their five-match spring slate featuring two dates at Ellis Field, head coach G Guerrieri announced Thursday.

"The spring season is an important part of the year for our players and coaches,” Guerrieri said. “It’s the NCAA’s non-championship segment of the year, but it’s the time we traditionally have made the biggest improvement as we prepare to win championships in the fall. This spring will be a true developmental time for our team to get faster, stronger, more coordinated and dominant in the way we want to play when our championship segment arrives in August.”

The Maroon & White kick off the spring season hosting the Lamar Cardinals on Friday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. They bookend the vernal slate with a home match against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, April 9 at 6 p.m.

Texas A&M has three road matches on the agenda, all Saturday matinees against in-state rivals. The Aggies play Sam Houston (March 2), Baylor (March 26) and Texas State (April 2).

“These five dates are valuable for our coaches and players because they allow us to try new tactical schemes, ideas and lineups in exhibition games against other college opponents,” Guerrieri said. “It is very different than last year’s unusual extended ‘COVID year’ where every game counted and we could only focus on getting more wins toward our NCAA Tournament run to another to the Elite Eight. In contrast, this spring we go back to our traditional method of focusing on the process of ‘Building Champions’ so we can best compete for SEC and NCAA titles in the fall.”

Fans have an opportunity to watch the entire squad slated to participate this fall with 20 returning lettermen and all five newcomers enrolling in January to take part in the spring practice sessions.

“The fact we have all four high school players who we signed to National Letters of Intent in November on campus and taking classes gives us a real boost,” Guerrieri said. “The development and experience they gain in the spring is invaluable when the season arrives in August. Add to that Quinn Cornog, as our talented All-SEC level college transfer, and you can see why we are excited about the work we get to undertake this spring with such a complete and talented roster already hear in Aggieland.”

All spring soccer matches are free to the public.

DAY, DATE

TIME

OPPONENT

SITE

Friday, Feb. 25

8 p.m.

LAMAR

ELLIS FIELD

Saturday, March 5

2 p.m.

at Sam Houston

Joseph Pritchett Field | Huntsville, Texas

Saturday, March 26

3 p.m.

at Baylor

Betty Lou Mays Field | Waco, Texas

Saturday, April 2

2 p.m.

at Texas State

Bobcat Soccer Complex | San Marcos, Texas

Saturday, April 9

6 p.m.

LOUISIANA-MONROE