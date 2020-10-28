Aggie Lauren Geczik receives more national recognition

Texas A&M Soccer’s Lauren Geczik earned a spot on the TopDrawerSoccer.com Women’s Team of the Week, the organization announced Tuesday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Soccer’s Lauren Geczik earned a spot on the TopDrawerSoccer.com Women’s Team of the Week, the organization announced Tuesday.

Geczik scored the first two goals of her career in just 36 minutes of play at Tennessee. With the match deadlocked at 0-0, she entered the match in the 25th minute and scored in her first 2:14 on the pitch. Geczik added her second goal in the 39th minute to give the Aggies the 2-0 lead at the intermission en route to a 3-1 victory.

Her spectacular performance also earned SEC Freshman of the Week recognition Monday. The Houston product has five points on the season with two goals and one assist.

Three Aggies have earned TopDrawerSoccer.com Women’s Team of the Week distinction previously this season, including Barbara Olivieri on two occasions as well as Jimena Lopez and Addie McCain.