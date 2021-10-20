Aggie Soccer Preview: at Mississippi State

The Aggies are 9-0-0 all-time against the Bulldogs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies and Mississippi State Bulldogs jostle for spots in the SEC Tournament as the two Maroon & Whites face off in a late-season battle Thursday night. Match time at MSU Soccer Field is 6 p.m.

With three matches remaining in the regular-season, the Aggies sit tied for ninth in the SEC standings with Mississippi State three points back in 12th place. The top 10 teams earn a spot in the SEC Tournament.

The match airs nationally on SEC Network with Alex Perlman and Marion Crowder on the call. Fans may listen to the match in the Brazos Valley on 97.3 FM and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com/live with David Ellis delivering the commentary.

The Aggies are 9-0-0 all-time against the Bulldogs with all nine prior meetings coming since the Maroon & White joined the SEC for the 2012 season. The Aggies own a 29-3 advantage in the all-time series, including winning the last two matches by scores of 3-0. Last year, Barbara Olivieri tallied two goals and Ali Russell added one while Jordan Burbank recorded the shutout in goal. In the last meeting in Starkville, Jimena Lopez, Ally Watt and Taylor Ziemer all scored goals while Shantel Hutton made five saves for the 2019 shutout.