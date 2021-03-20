Aggie Soccer Preview: vs. Louisiana

It's the Aggies annual Turn It Gold match to raise money for childhood cancer research

The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies host their annual “Turn It Gold” Match as they help battle against and raise awareness for childhood cancer. The Aggies welcome the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to Ellis Field for the 7 p.m. match.

Fans are invited to help the Aggies BTHO childhood cancer Saturday night. For more information and to donate to the cause, visit 12thMan.com/TurnItGold.

· $100 donation earns a soccer ball signed by the 2021 Fightin' Texas Aggie Soccer Team.

· $200 donation earns a game-worn jersey (sizes/supplies are limited, and specific numbers are not available for request).

· Saturday night Turn it Gold will have free gold swag for fans at the Northwest and Southeast corners of Ellis Field.

Admission is free to Texas A&M's spring soccer matches. Visit gameday.12thMan.com/Soccer for a complete list of efforts and enhancements made to help keep Ellis Field as safe as possible.

The Maroon & White’s match against Louisiana commences their home slate portion of the spring regular season. The Aggies host Texas State (March 27) and TCU (April 10).

The Aggies opened their spring with a 3-2 loss in overtime at Rice. The Maroon & White scored two goals in a span of 13 seconds to take a 2-0 lead, Macie Kolb notched the first goal and Taylor Ziemer follows shortly with one of her own. Rice answered back twice to tie the game and went on to score with 17 seconds left in the first overtime period. The Aggies played without SEC Freshman of the Year Barbara Olivieri along with key offensive pieces in Kate Colvin and Ali Russell.

Texas A&M will rally behind 2020 SEC Coach of the Year G Guerrieri, 2020 SEC Co-Defender of the Year Karlina Sample and Olivieri they build on their SEC regular-season championship run. The Maroon & White own an 8-3-0 mark, including 7-1-0 in SEC play.



For the first time in history, the NCAA will hold its soccer championship in the spring and vernal matches count as part of the regular season. The Aggies are making a push towards their 26th consecutive NCAA Division I Championship appearance and they are one of only four teams to play in every national tournament since 1995.

The teams will go head-to-head for the first time this Saturday. Louisiana is 10-7-1 overall, returning 21 letterwinners to the pitch, including All-Sun Belt Conference performers Lizzie Mayfield and Gwen Mummert.

Per Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required as a condition of fan entry, egress and movement throughout the stadium, as well as any time guests are not able to physically distance from others in the same household. Staff will be prepared to provide assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in removal from the venue.