(9) A&M soccer set to host Mississippi State on Friday night

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies return to action at Ellis Field on Friday with a 6 p.m. contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.



The game will stream on SEC Network + with David Ellis (color analyst) and Jeff Given (play-by-play) on the call. Fans may listen to the match worldwide on 12thMan.com/live and the 12th Man Mobile App.

The Aggies look to remain perfect in their all-time series against Mississippi State, entering the fray with an 8-0-0 mark against the Bulldogs. In their first four meetings, Texas A&M outscored Mississippi State 17-0, but three of the last four decisions have been 2-1. Last season, the teams played on an even keel for the first 55 minutes before Ol’ Sarge’s charges exploded for three goals in a span of 14 minutes, including goals by Jimena López, Ally Watt and Taylor Ziemer in a 3-0 win. Shantel Hutton made five saves in goal to record the shutout.

Texas A&M is riding high after a 2-1 win against No. 15 Florida. The performance against the Gators earned TopDrawerSoccer.com Women’s Team of the Week accolades for López and Barbara Olivieri as well as SEC Freshman of the Week recognition for Olivieri.



The Maroon & White lead all SEC schools in all-time victories (458) and all-time winning percentage (.753). Texas A&M also ranks second all-time in winning percentage in SEC matches at .736, trailing just Florida.