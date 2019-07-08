COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies were selected No. 12 in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Preseason Ranking, the organization announced Tuesday evening.
Texas A&M polled second among SEC schools and is one of five league teams in the preseason Top 25. The Aggies were joined by Tennessee (No. 10), South Carolina (No. 15), Vanderbilt (No. 17) and LSU (No. 24). The Maroon & White were the top-ranked team from the Lone Star State, placing ahead of No. 15 Baylor, No. 19 Texas and No. 22 Texas Tech.
Florida State garnered the top spot, followed by North Carolina, Stanford, UCLA and USC. The rest of the Top 10 included Penn State, Georgetown, Duke, Virginia and Tennessee.
The Aggies face three of the teams featured in the preseason poll, all on the road. The Maroon & White open the season at No. 13 Santa Clara on Aug. 22. In SEC action, the they travel for a matches against No. 24 LSU on Sept. 29 and No. 17 Vanderbilt on Oct. 24.
Texas A&M returns 16 letterwinners from the 2018 campaign, including nine players who started at least 50 percent of last season's 23 matches. The returnees account for 40 of the Aggies' 49 goals from last season. The Maroon & White welcome back All-American Ally Watt and fellow All-SEC performer Addie McCain. Other key returnees include SEC All-Freshman Ásdís Halldórsdóttir and Mexico National Team standout Jimena López.
Watt was the Aggies' leading scorer last season, logging 33 points on 15 goals and three assists. McCain chipped in with 14 points on six goals and two assists. The Aggies need to replace goalkeeper Cosette Morché who played every minute in goal for the Aggies the last two seasons.
The Maroon & White concluded their 2018 campaign with a record of 17-5-1 and a winning percentage of .761. The Aggies obtained their 24th straight appearance the NCAA Championship Tournament and advanced to the second round for their 20th consecutive season.
Texas A&M has an exhibition match at TCU scheduled for Saturday, August 17 vs. TCU.
United Soccer Coaches
NCAA Division I Women - National - Preseason Ranking - August 6, 2019
Rank
School
1PV
Points
1
Florida State
33
870
2
North Carolina
821
3
Stanford
1
808
4
UCLA
748
5
USC
700
6
Penn State
1
678
7
Georgetown
676
8
Duke
619
9
Virginia
571
10
Tennessee
501
11
West Virginia
482
12
Texas A&M
477
13
Santa Clara
447
14
Baylor
417
15
South Carolina
383
16
Wisconsin
283
17
Vanderbilt
274
18
South Florida
188
19
Texas
180
20
Memphis
142
21
North Carolina State
140
22
Texas Tech
102
23
Wake Forest
100
24
LSU
78
25
Virginia Tech
76