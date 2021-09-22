Aggie soccer ready for showdown with preseason co-favorite Arkansas

Arkansas is currently on a three-game win streak in the series, including a pair of one-goal victories in Fayetteville in 2018 and 2020.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies open the home portion of their SEC slate Thursday as they host the No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks in a 6 p.m. match at Ellis Field.

Thursday is Texas A&M’s Class of 2024 Night where admission at the gate is free for those wearing their Class of 2024 NSC shirt. It is also Educator/Teacher Appreciation Night which features $3 admission for teachers/school admin who show their valid school I.D. on gameday. There are also two giveaways celebrating the 12th Man Centennial for the first 500 fans who show up to the match. One item is a limited-edition miniature 12th Man Statue and the other is a limited-edition 12th Man Centennial Vuvuzela.

Twelve different Aggies have scored goals in 2021, including five players with multiple goals. Maile Hayes leads the squad with five goals. Kate Colvin and Taylor Pounds rank second with three goals each. Natalie Abel and Daria Britton have two goals apiece. Other Aggies notching one apiece include Kendall Bates, Carissa Boeckmann, Lauren Geczik, Makhiya McDonald, Barbara Olivieri, Mia Pante and Natalie Yoo.

Hayes joined some good company with a recent goal outburst. The Spring, Texas, native scored in four consecutive matches to start September. She became the first A&M player to find the net in four straight games since Ally Watt in 2018. She also became the first A&M freshman to score goals in four in a row since Kelley Monogue in 2011.