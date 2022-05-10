Aggie soccer set to host LSU on Thursday night

A&M is still searching for its first SEC victory after starting league play at 0-4.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies look to build off Sunday’s win over Rice when the Maroon & White host the LSU Tigers for Thursday’s 6 p.m. A&M Faculty & Staff Appreciation match on Ellis Field.

Texas A&M faculty and staff may receive two free tickets for Thursday’s match. Email 12thManMarketing@athletics.tamu.edu for promo code.

The match airs nationally on SEC Network with Mike Watts (play-by-play) and Jill Loyden (color) on the call.

The Aggies have had an SEC-best 14 different players find the back of the net through 13 matches. MaKhiya McDonald leads the squad with five goals and is the only player to record a brace in 2022 with her two goals against McNeese. Colvin has four goals and ranks second on the team with four assists. Hayes, Sawyer Dumond and Smith have two goals apiece. Others to notch goals are Sydney Becerra, Carissa Boeckmann, Quinn Cornog, Georgia Leb, Macy Matula, Mia Pante, Taylor Pounds, Karlina Sample and Andersen Williams.

The Maroon & White snapped a four-match losing streak with Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Rice. The Aggies have losses to Georgia (3-2), No. 21 Mississippi State (1-0,) No. 6 Alabama (3-0) and No. 12 Arkansas (1-0) to open the league ledger. Texas A&M (6-5-2, 0-4-0 SEC) owns wins over McNeese (8-0), Sam Houston (6-0), New Mexico State (2-1), Illinois (1-0) and South Alabama (4-1). The Aggies have 0-0 road draws at No. 25 Clemson and Ohio State.

LSU (8-2-2, 3-1-0) has played four tightly contested matches to win SEC play with wins against Vanderbilt (2-1), Missouri (2-1) and Kentucky (3-2) and a loss at Mississippi State (3-2). The Tigers also have non-conference wins against SFA (5-0), San Diego (4-1), Grambling (3-1), Southern Miss (3-1) and Princeton (2-1). They have ties against UCF and No. 14 Pepperdine and a loss against No. 6 Rutgers (3-2).

The Aggies own a 12-0-1 edge in the all-time series with all the meetings coming since 2009. The Maroon & White own a 12-match win streak in the series and have outscored the Tigers 29-5 over the span. Last season, the Aggies won 4-1 in Baton Rouge with Barbara Olivieri scoring two goals and Hayes and Colvin adding one apiece.