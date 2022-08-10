Aggie soccer set to host SFA in an exhibition match

The Maroon & White look to mix seven newcomers with a batch of 19 returnees to get back on the winning tract.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M soccer team plays its final tune-up prior to the 2022 campaign Thursday when the Aggies host the SFA Ladyjacks in a 7 p.m. contest on Ellis Field.

The match features free admission. With construction surrounding much of Ellis Field, fans are asked to park at Reed Arena and enter the gates on the northeast and northwest corners. Fans may listen to the match locally on 97.3 FM or worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile App.

The Maroon & White look to mix seven newcomers with a batch of 19 returnees to get back on the winning tract. The Aggies sport a returning All-American in Karlina Sample as well as 2021 All-SEC second-teamer Katie Smith. Big things are expected for a pair of 2021 SEC All-Freshman Team members with Maile Hayes returning as the Aggies’ top goal scorer and Mia Pante, who will miss the exhibition match while participating in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup for Canada, back as the returning leader in assists.

Texas A&M’s firepower is bolstered by additions from the transfer portal and the athletic training room. 2021 SEC All-Freshman Team performer Quinn Cornog arrives in Aggieland after an outstanding rookie campaign at Vanderbilt. Laney Carroll, one of A&M’s top scoring threats on the squad that made an Elite Eight run and won the SEC regular-season title during the elongated 2020-21 season, is back on the pitch after missing the entire 2021 slate due to injury.

The Aggies have won all five meetings that count in the all-time standings, but the last two matches have been 1-0 affairs. Shea Groom notched the only goal in a 2014 regular-season match and Annie Kunz registered the decisive tally in a 2012 NCAA Tournament first-round contest.