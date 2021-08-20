Aggie soccer standouts Olivieri and Sample receive national preseason recognition

Olivieri, a sophomore midfielder, and Sample, a senior defender, were named to the Missouri Athletic Club’s Hermann Trophy Watch List

Olivieri, a sophomore midfielder, and Sample, a senior defender, were named to the Missouri Athletic Club’s Hermann Trophy Preseason Watch List. The pair were among 59 players catching the attention of the selection committee.

The duo was also named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com Preseason Top 100, listing the nation’s top returning players. Sample was slotted at No. 11 on the list while Olivieri checked in at No. 41.

Sample rounded out the list of accolades, earning Preseason All-America mention from Soccer America as well as being named to TopDrawerSoccer.com’s Preseason Best XI.



In 2020-21, Sample starred on an Aggie backline that led the SEC in goals-against average and shutouts in league play with three different netminders starting multiple games. For the season, she helped the Aggies notch nine shutouts and register a 0.87 goals-against average. Sample started all 17 matches and ranked second on the team with 1,551 minutes on the pitch. Sample logged her first career assist in the Aggies' 3-1 win at Tennessee. She was named SEC Co-Defender of the Year along with teammate Jimena Lopez and she picked up United Soccer Coaches’ All-America Third Team recognition.