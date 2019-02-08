COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M senior forward Ally Watt was tabbed to the 61-player preseason watch list for the Missouri Athletic Club's Hermann Trophy, the most prestigious individual award in NCAA soccer, the United Soccer Coaches announced Thursday.



Watt was a Hermann Trophy semifinalist last season. She earned accolades that included United Soccer Coaches All-America First Team, TopDrawerSoccer.com Best XI Second Team, All-South Region First Team and All-SEC First Team following her junior campaign.



The speedy forward led the SEC and ranked seventh in the nation with 15 goals in 2018. She added three assists on the year to rank third in the league with 33 points. A two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Week, she notched six game-winning goals and scored the first goal of the match on nine occasions, including golden goals in the regular-season finale at No. 17 South Carolina and the NCAA Tournament first round victory against North Texas.



For her career, Watt has 70 Aggie caps, including 59 starts. She has logged 71 points on 33 goals, which ranks 10th on A&M's career list, and five assists in her three seasons in Aggieland.



Watt finished the 2017 season as the Aggies' leading scorer with 24 points on a team-high 11 goals and two assists. She earned All-SEC First Team, United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region First Team and SEC Tournament All-Tournament team recognition. Watt was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 2 after scoring both goals in Texas A&M's 2-1 win over Arkansas.



The Colorado Springs, Colo., native was a redshirt during the 2016 campaign while playing for the United States Under-20 Women's National Team. She played in 14 matches for the United States U20 squad, including five matches at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Papua New Guinea. She notched seven goals during her time with the United States U20 squad, including two tallies in World Cup action.



Watt earned SEC All-Freshman recognition in 2015. She earned 26 caps that season, including 17 starts. Her rookie campaign was highlighted by seven goals, including four game winners. She scored the Aggies' lone goal in their memorable victory over North Carolina at the NCAA Championship, the first time in 32 years the Tar Heels had been vanquished before the Sweet 16. She also earned SEC Freshman of the Week distinction after she accounted for the lone goal in a win at Kentucky.



The list was compiled by the United Soccer Coaches Women's Division I All-America Committee, based on their analysis of returning All-America and All-Region players, as well as any prominent newcomers.



The list will be adjusted as the season progresses and it will be narrowed down to the top 15 semifinalists. From the pool, three finalists will be selected with the winner announced in January at the trophy presentation banquet at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.



For more information about the history of the MAC Hermann Trophy and a list of past winners, visit machermanntrophy.org.



The Aggies open the 2019 campaign on Thursday, August 22 when they travel to California to play the Santa Clara Broncs.

