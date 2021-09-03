Aggie soccer takes down Sam Houston, extends home winning streak

Five Aggies scored with two players logging their first collegiate goals as No. 18 Texas A&M soccer roared past the Sam Houston Bearkats 5-0.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Five Aggies scored with two players logging their first collegiate goals as No. 18 Texas A&M soccer roared past the Sam Houston Bearkats in a 5-0 affair Friday night on Ellis Field.

The Aggies improve to an even 2-2 on the season, with both losses coming on the road against top-10 opposition in No. 1 Florida State and No. 8 TCU by single-goal margins. In defeat, Sam Houston drops to 2-3 overall. In an all-time series dating back to 2004, head coach G Guerrieri’s Maroon & White squad extends their lead to 4-0 over the Bearkats.

Practically the entire match was played with Texas A&M in possession of the ball, leading to dominating margins in shots (32-4), shots on goal (16-2) and corner kicks (8-0). Freshman forward Natalie Abel had a breakout performance, notching her first collegiate goal in the first half and facilitating two more scores for a stellar four-point outing.

A&M roared out of the gates in the first half, amassing four goals and maintaining complete control in every statistical category. Kendall Bates, Kate Colvin, Daria Britton and Abel each recorded scores in the first 45 minutes, with Abel, Bates, Mia Pante and Ali Russell additionally booking assists. Carissa Boeckmann added a goal off of Abel’s second assist of the night in the latter half of the match, finalizing the 5-0 score.

Kenna Caldwell manned the goal for the Aggies in the first 45 minutes, maintaining a shutout through the first half of play. Shantel Hutton made her first appearance of the season in goal for the Aggies in the second, recording two saves and completing the team’s first shutout of the season. Sam Houston utilized two keepers, making the change in goal at halftime. Abby DeLozier registered six saves and four goals allowed while Tatum Kreuger had five saves and allowed a single score.

SCORING SUMMARY

4’ – A&M raced down the left side of the field as Pante found a trailing Bates for the opening score. A&M 1, SHSU 0

12’ – Colvin launched a shot from 15 yards out off of a Bates pass that sailed past the reach of the Bearkat goalkeeper. A&M 2, SHSU 0

34’ – Abel sent a pinpoint corner kick into a scrum of players in the middle of the field, finding Britton for the score on a header. A&M 3, SHSU 0

37’ – Russell’s original shot was deflected by the Bearkat keeper off the post, but Abel cleaned up the rebound with a shot of her own that found the back of the net. A&M 4, SHSU 0

63’ - Abel launched her second corner kick assist of the night to the middle of the field just inside the penalty area, finding Boeckmann for her first collegiate goal. A&M 5, SHSU 0

