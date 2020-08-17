Aggie Soccer & Volleyball Going Through Extended Training Camp Without August Games

It's a different look at training camp for both the Aggie volleyball and soccer teams.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If coronavirus wasn't a thing, the Texas A&M soccer team would be preparing for its season opener on Tuesday. The Aggie volleyball team would be fine tuning its techniques before it's first non-conference trip of the season; a 3-game tournament in Hawaii.

But Covid-19 is real and it's still impacting our sports world, so instead of getting ready for games, the Aggies are hard at work in the longest training camp of their lives.

The SEC announced this summer that no athletic competitions could be held until September 1, which extended training camp for both sports by two weeks.

While there is no replacement for live game action, the extra training time may be exactly what these teams need after a wonky offseason.

"At first it's like dang, we're going to miss some good matches and that competition would be cool, but where everyone is at across the country, the training is optimal right now," Texas A&M volleyball coach Bird Kuhn says. "We need that."

"I'd like to have my cake and eat it too," Texas A&M soccer coach G Guerrieri says. "I'd like to have our 20 games back instead of 14. Right now it's try to be the best we can be every day, but that's a common thing with players who come to this program."