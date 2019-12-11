COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Registration for the 2020 Train Like the Aggies Softball Winter Camp, scheduled for January 11 and 12, is now open at aggiesoftballcamp.com.



Head Coach Jo Evans and staff, along with current and former Aggie softball players, will offer instructions to girls and women ranging in age from 7-20. Each camper will receive hands-on instruction as they rotate through multiple hitting and pitching stations designed to improve each aspect of their game.



Camp is open on a first-come, first-serve basis. The cost is $300. Lunch will be provided.