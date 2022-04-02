Aggie softball dominates Abilene Christian, 18-0

The Texas A&M softball team’s (20-12) 18-0 run-rule shutout over Abilene Christian (17-16) was highlighted by a 14-run fourth inning.

The last time the Aggies scored 18 runs came in 2019 against Northern Colorado. In the last five games combined, A&M has tallied 47 runs, including 34 in the last two. All 12 Aggies who had an at-bat managed to get on base and score a run throughout the night, with four players turning in a multi-hit game.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

• Katie Dack: 3-for-4, 3 R, 3 RBI, 2B, HR

• Cayden Baker: 2-for-3, R, 3 RBI, HR

• Rylen Wiggins: 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI, BB, HR

• Morgan Smith: 3-for-3, 2 R, RBI, 2B

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

• Emiley Kennedy: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

• Kayla Poynter: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

• Katie Dack and Morgan Smith kicked off the bottom of the second with a pair of doubles for the Aggies. A sacrifice fly by Cayden Baker allowed the Aggies to strike first, followed by a ground out by Koko Wooley that brought another run around to give the Aggies an early 2-0 lead over the Wildcats.

• Rylen Wiggins smashed her team-leading eighth home run of the season before a series of hits by Trinity Cannon and Dack scored another, extending the Aggies’ lead to four after three.

• A 14-run fourth inning highlighted by a pair of two-run home runs by Dack and Cayden Baker helped solidify A&M’s 18-0 run-rule victory over ACU. This marked Baker’s first career home run and Dack’s fourth of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo Evans

On every player scoring a run…

“That’s so unusual to have every person who got up to the plate have an opportunity to score a

run. I don’t think that’s ever happened in my career. It’s just nice because you have those people coming off the bench that are working just as hard as everybody else and when they get an opportunity, you're pulling so hard for them to have success so I’m pleased to see them be able to jump in.”

On another high-scoring game…

“I’m really pleased with our confidence at the plate. I thought we stayed really focused. Sometimes when the game gets out of hand you can get a little loose and we didn’t do that. Just continuing to pass the bat back, hitting through the lineup, and having quality at-bats all night long. It was great to see every one of our players engaged and involved in helping us win a big game.”

Freshman utility player Katie Dack

On carrying today’s win into tomorrow’s game...

“We made plans up with Coach Snider that we stick to a few words each at-bat and just to say out loud. Our self-talk really helped with our confidence. I think we can celebrate our win tonight but come in tomorrow with the same energy but not expecting it to be the same game. We just have to expect something different.”

