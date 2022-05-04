Aggie softball drops both games to Houston

The Texas A&M softball team (27-23) was edged in a pair of games at Houston (26-26-1) on Wednesday night, falling in both contests, 3-2.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M softball team (27-23) was edged in a pair of games at Houston (26-26-1) on Wednesday night, falling in both contests, 3-2.

In the first game of the twin bill, freshman Cayden Baker extended her team-leading hit streak to six games, while Katie Dack left the yard for the fifth time in six games and Haley Lee belted her team-high 13th home run.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

at Houston – L, 3-2 (Game 1)

Haley Lee: 1-for-2, 2 BB, HR

Katie Dack: 2-for-3, 2B, HR

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

at Houston – L, 3-2 (Game 1)

Emiley Kennedy: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Makinzy Herzog: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

at Houston – L, 3-2 (Game 1)

Houston jumped on the board in the opening frame, launching a two-run shot to right center for an early lead, but Emiley Kennedy got out of the inning with her first strikeout.

A fielding error by the Aggies allowed another Cougar to score in the second.

Baker recorded A&M’s first hit of the game in the top of the third, before Dack left the yard in the fourth to help the Maroon & White get on the board.

Lee lifted one over the left field wall to lead off the sixth to bring the Aggies within one.

Grace Uribe stepped into the batter’s box and singled through the left side, and Lee was intentionally walked, but the Cougars held on to take the opening game of the twin bill, 3-2.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

at Houston – L, 3-2 (Game 2)

Makinzy Herzog: 1-for-3, RBI

Grace Uribe: 1-for-3, HR

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

at Houston – L, 3-2 (Game 2)

Grace Uribe: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Makinzy Herzog: 5.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

at Houston – L, 3-2 (Game 2)

An RBI single from Makinzy Herzog pushed Morgan Smith home to help the Aggies jump out to an early 1-0 lead in the opening frame.

In the second inning, Grace Uribe’s first career home run extended A&M’s advantage, before the Cougars scratched a run across in the home half of the inning.

Houston threated in the bottom of the seventh, as the tying run charged home on a wild pitch to level the score at two-all and force extra innings for the fourth time this year.