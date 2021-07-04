Aggie softball falls to Texas State in walk-off fashion

With the score knotted at six in the seventh inning, the Bobcats came away with the win to extend their win streak to 18.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 25 Texas A&M (25-9) fell to No. 23 Texas State (25-3), 7-6, Tuesday night at Bobcat Softball Stadium. With the score knotted at six in the seventh inning, the Bobcats came away with the win to extend their win streak to 18.

Texas State jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but Texas A&M pulled within one after a Morgan Smith RBI in the top of the second.

A four-run third inning put the Bobcats on top 6-1. The Aggies were able to plate a run in the top of the fourth after Makinzy Herzog doubled to the right field wall to score Smith who was hit by a pitch.

Down 6-2, the Maroon & White tied the game 6-6 in the top of the fourth, highlighted by Shaylee Ackerman’s two-run home run over the right center wall. The sophomore has now recorded a home run in three consecutive games and seven of her last nine hits have been homers.

In the bottom of the seventh inning and the scored tied, the Bobcats had back-to-back hits to secure the walk-off win, 7-6.

Makinzy Herzog got the start for the Aggies and pitched 2.1 innings of work, scattering five hits, four walks and striking out two. Kayla Poynter came on in relief and tossed 3.2 innings and allowed four hits, while fanning one.

Offensively, Herzog finished the day 3-for-4 with two RBI and a double. Ackerman went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a home run. Bre Warren, Haley Lee, Dani Elder and Ashlynn Walls each recorded a hit.

KEY INNINGS

B1 | Hannah Earls walked and was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kylie George. Sara Vanderford doubled down the left field line and Earls scored. Hailey MacKay doubled down the left field line and Vanderford scored. TXST 2, A&M 0

T2 | Shaylee Ackerman singled to left field and Dani Elder singled to centerfield. Kelly Martinez laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Ackerman and Elder to second and third. Morgan Smith grounded out to second, but Ackerman scored on the play. TXST 2, A&M 1

B3 | Hannah Earls walked and Sara Vanderford singled to right field. Tara Oltmann walked to load the bases. Hailey MacKay had a bases-clearing double to left center. Cat Crenek singled to right field and MacKay advanced to third. Crenek stole second and MacKay scored on the throw. TXST 6, A&M 1

T4 | Morgan Smith was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a single by Ashlynn Walls. Makinzy Herzog doubled to right field and Smith scored. TXST 6, A&M 2

T5 | Haley Lee singled to the shortstop and Shaylee Ackerman homered to right center. Dani Elder walked and Mariana Torres reached first on a Bobcat error, as Elder advanced to third. Elder then ran home on a wild pitch and Torres moved to second. Morgan Smith walked and Ashlynn Walls reached on a fielder’s choice with Torres advancing to third. Makinzy Herzog singled to right center to score Torres. A&M 6, TXST 6