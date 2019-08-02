COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 20 Texas A&M Softball begins the 2019 campaign by hosting Cal Baptist, North Texas and Northern Colorado in the Aggie Classic Friday through Sunday at Davis Diamond.



Action begins Friday at 10 a.m. with North Texas and Northern Colorado, while Texas A&M opens against Cal Baptist at 3:15 p.m., before squaring off with Northern Colorado at 5:15. On Saturday, the Aggies face off against Northern Colorado at noon and North Texas at 3 p.m. Sunday’s finale at 12:15 features Texas A&M and Cal Baptist.



Every Aggie game this weekend can be seen on SEC Network + with Chelsea Reber (play-by-play), Matt Simon (color) and Tori Vidales (color) on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the stream through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices.



Louie Belina and Chris Southard bring the action to listeners on Willy 1550 AM in the Bryan-College Station area and online at www.12thMan.com.



The Aggies are coming off a 44-18 (13-11 SEC) season in which the Maroon & White advanced to the NCAA Super Regional for the second-consecutive season. Riley Sartain was second on the team in home runs (11), RBI (36) and doubles (10). Kelbi Fortenberry started in 38 games last season as a sophomore and was third on the team with a .331 average and seven extra base hits.



The Aggie pitching staff returns two pitchers from last year’s staff in Payton McBride (3-0, 1.89 ERA) and Kayla Poynter (1-3, 3.84 ERA).

Tickets for the Aggie Classic and all games this season can be purchased online at www.12thMan.com/tickets.